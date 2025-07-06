He Called Off His Wedding After Finding Out That His Fiancée Slept With His Dad Multiple Times

This 28-year-old man has been with his 27-year-old fiancée for nearly five years, and their wedding is scheduled for this fall.

On Friday, he was at his mom and dad’s house, assisting his 55-year-old dad with setting up a new phone that he bought.

As he was helping transfer some old content for his dad, he discovered a hidden folder. Inside, there were tons of screenshots of text messages between his dad and fiancée, dated four years ago.

“Turns out, they hooked up multiple times while she and I were already dating. The messages were explicit,” he explained.

“They were talking about how ‘no one could ever find out’ because it would ruin everything. I honestly felt like I was going to throw up.”

“I confronted them both immediately. My dad just sat there stone-faced and said it was ‘a mistake that didn’t mean anything.’ My fiancée started sobbing and saying she was young and didn’t know what she wanted back then, and that she loves me and wants to spend her life with me.”

His dad and his fiancée both pleaded with him not to spill their secret to his siblings or his mom, citing the fact that it would wreck their family.

He called off the wedding and got out of there. Later that evening, he filled his mom in on everything instead of keeping the betrayal to himself.

His whole family has been turned upside down. His mom promptly kicked his dad out of the house, while his siblings are accusing him of being a jerk for destroying their family over something that happened before he even proposed to his fiancée.

As for his fiancée, she’s been blowing up his phone with text messages, insisting he’s obliterating their lives over a silly mistake that she made.

“I feel like I’m losing my mind. Did I really overreact by cancelling the wedding? [Am I the jerk] for telling my family and blowing everything up?” she wondered.

