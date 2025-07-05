She’s Embarrassed By Her Bridezilla Sister Demanding Cash From Her Guests

This 24-year-old woman’s older sister got engaged in March and has changed her mind about the nuptials so many times that, now, she doesn’t even want to be involved in the event anymore.

For some background, her sister, Kate, is 34 years old, and after getting engaged, she immediately said she didn’t want to have a wedding. Instead, she intended to tie the knot in a courthouse this August.

Her parents were concerned about the super short engagement, as was she. However, that was just the beginning of their issues, because her sister then proceeded to switch her plans for the wedding numerous times.

“Kate’s plans would legit change every time I spoke to her. First, it was a courthouse, then it was a church and reception, then it turned back into the courthouse with no reception.

Next, it was a church with only 20 people, and now it is a church and then a banquet hall to hold 100 people,” she explained.

In addition to the planning woes, Kate also can’t accept constructive criticism despite asking her for feedback.

Whenever she disagrees with her sister, Kate just becomes super defensive, particularly because she accused her sister of being inconsiderate of the other wedding guests.

Why? Well, because the August wedding is extremely last-minute, and she told Kate not to expect any gifts due to that.

“Kate got angry with this and stated she plans on instructing guests to Cash App her monetary gifts,” she revealed.

“I told her to refrain from doing this because it could be portrayed as greedy, and again, she got angry at this.”

If you couldn’t have guessed, more problems have popped up since then, too. First, Kate claimed she didn’t want to have an engagement party, bridal shower, or bachelorette party. And out of the blue, her sister randomly changed her mind, saying that she and the groom’s sister would be planning these events.

Most recently, though, her breaking point came with Kate’s wedding invitations. The invites actually forced the guests to send $70 directly to Kate in order to RSVP, which she thought was both “absurd” and “disgusting.”

Regardless, she received her invitation on Saturday, which told guests they needed to RSVP in July. Despite that, Kate texted her multiple times, demanding to know why she hadn’t already RSVPed within 24 hours.

Apparently, her sister expected her to be the “first one” to respond, given that they were siblings. But honestly, Kate’s behavior has rubbed her so wrong that she doesn’t even want to be a part of the wedding anymore.

“Because Kate is acting greedy, disorganized, and super demanding, and it’s honestly so embarrassing,” she admitted.

“I find it disgusting that she’s demanding money from guests for her bridal shower, and I want to distance myself from this whole scenario.”

Now, she’s unsure how to navigate this situation to support her sister and simultaneously distance herself from the drama.

Do you agree that her sister is acting like a “bridezilla?” Is it wrong to include a payment requirement on a wedding invitation? What would you do in her shoes?

