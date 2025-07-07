Her Father-In-Law Called Her A Selfish Brat After She Wouldn’t Remove Her Autistic Nephew From Her Wedding, And Then He Stormed Out Early With Her Mother-In-Law

pvstory - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Weddings are supposed to be a celebration of love, family, and unity, but what happens when including someone you love means others walk out?

Now imagine planning a beautiful wedding where you include your sister’s autistic son on the guest list, since he’s always been part of your life.

He’s excited, making a few joyful noises during the ceremony, but then your new in-laws demand he be removed from the reception.

You’re left with a choice: protect a child who’s just being himself, or pacify people who think he doesn’t belong.

Several weeks ago, this 28-year-old woman married her 30-year-old husband, and their wedding had approximately 80 guests in attendance.

They pretty much stuck to tradition, and they didn’t go over the top. Now, her 32-year-old sister has a nine-year-old son named Jamie, who is autistic.

“He’s verbal but gets overstimulated easily and sometimes makes sudden loud noises or flaps his hands. We all love Jamie, and my sister takes amazing care of him,” she explained.

“I’ve always included him in events and made sure he felt welcome. Fast forward to the wedding, Jamie was seated at the family table, and my sister had headphones, fidgets, a sensory kit, all that.”

“During the ceremony, he made a couple of noises, nothing major, just excited squeals. It honestly didn’t bother me. I barely noticed. But apparently, my [husband’s] parents were livid and called it ‘disruptive.’ They pulled him aside after and asked him why ‘a child like that’ was even invited to a formal event.”

pvstory – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her in-laws stated that Jamie had to be kicked out, or they would exit the wedding prior to the reception starting.

Her husband approached her as the cocktail hour was happening to tell her about his parents’ feelings regarding Jamie.

She instantly saw red and replied that she didn’t care if her husband’s parents wanted to leave, as she would not make Jamie go home because they were offended by Jamie’s expression of happiness.

Her husband took her side, and Jamie was allowed to continue enjoying the wedding. Well, her husband’s family walked out of the wedding as promised, before dinner even started.

“No speech, no toast, nothing. His dad called me a ‘self-centered brat’ later and said I ruined their son’s big day for ‘a performative inclusion stunt,'” she added.

“My sister cried when she found out. Jamie didn’t fully understand, but he asked why ‘some people don’t like my happy sounds.’ Since then, there’s been a rift. My in-laws think I disrespected them.”

“Some of my own family members said I could’ve just asked my sister to bring Jamie to the ceremony, but not the reception, and ‘compromised’ to keep the peace. But to me, that felt like telling my sister her son is a problem we need to hide.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to pick Jamie instead of her in-laws at her wedding.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski