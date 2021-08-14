This Woman Was Left Humiliated After Being Told She Was Too Big To Get On A Party Bus

San Antonio, Texas. How often are women’s bodies shamed and made to feel inferior? Why do we allow that, and who can judge any human body?

Size is the last thing people need to worry about, but we have become so engrossed with the latest fads and models who barely weigh anything that we have started to judge people based on size.

It’s not a one size fits all world. Humans were created in different shapes and sizes. And we need to embrace it.

One 27-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas, was recently humiliated because of her weight while on vacation with all of her friends in Miami.

As a plus-size influencer Fallon Melillo has amassed tens of thousands of followers on social media after posting tons of body-positive messages.

A video she posted on TikTok recently went viral acquiring more than half a million views, and in it, she described her heartbreaking experience of being denied access to a party bus despite purchasing a ticket, all because of her weight.

Instagram; pictured above is Fallon

Fallon was on vacation in Miami and was meant to be on her way to Daer, a Hard Rock Hotel nightclub, when she claimed that a party bus employee told her companions she wouldn’t be able to join them.

She stated in her video that her friend had purchased a party bus ticket from a company named Spring Break Miami Party Service Bus to attend a pool party with a bunch of her close friends.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.