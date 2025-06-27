Her Customer Would Buy Her Shoes After She Wore Them For A Month, And She Made A Lot Of Money Off This Arrangement

Mariia Korneeva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker @bbyp8 was in college, she used to work at a coffee shop. One time, a man came in to order a coffee and remarked on how “cute and tiny” she was. He also asked how big her feet were. She told him that she wore a size two in kids’ shoes.

He immediately asked if he could buy the shoes she was currently wearing for $200. She told him that she couldn’t do that because she was at work, and it would probably be a health code violation of some sort.

So, he went to the mall, bought her a brand-new pair of shoes, and dropped them off at the back of her workplace.

She then gave him her stinky and dirty work shoes. They made these exchanges for a long time. He would stop by the coffee shop every single day to buy a coffee and leave her a large tip.

After about a month of her wearing a pair of shoes, he would buy them from her.

She never saw him outside of her workplace, so she never had to entertain him or talk to him. She did earn a lot of money from this odd arrangement and managed to stay safe in the process.

In the comments section, several TikTok users expressed their concern for her safety, pointing out that he could’ve been stalking her.

Others shared about how they had found themselves in similar situations before and revealed how they responded to the offers.

“I had a guy do the exact same thing, except he’d come back and buy my sweaty socks at the end of my shift,” commented one user.

Mariia Korneeva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Had a coworker when I worked in a coffee shop who had the same kind of deal with some freaky customers, but it was every item of clothing. Bro did not care, he was getting so much money,” shared another.

“This happened to me when I was a waitress. Two guys offered to buy my socks for $250. I was too embarrassed to sell them because it was the same socks I wore the day prior,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan