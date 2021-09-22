This Teen Accidentally Moved To A Retirement Community And TikTok Can’t Help But Love Her Story

A 19-year-old named Madi Ann recently moved from Norman, Oklahoma, to a tiny town in Arkansas.

She spent time on Google searching the internet for an Arkansas apartment that would be a good fit for her.

She had what she thought was the perfect apartment all picked out, and she was thrilled to be getting a fresh start somewhere new.

Even though she hadn’t made the trip out there to see the apartment in person, she was all set to make her big move.

What could go wrong?

TikTok; pictured above Madi looks for apartments in Arkansas

Only after Madi had moved into her new place did she realize that she had landed in a retirement community.

Standing in front of the sign that says senior apartments, Madi said, “…I just moved myself into a retirement home.”

Madi explained how this all happened, going back to the beginning. In a video that she shared, Madi said that she met a nice woman on TikTok who essentially became like her mom.

She chatted with her a lot and then decided moving to Arkansas would be a great decision for her since she doesn’t really have a family and this woman basically became hers.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.