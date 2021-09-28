High Schooler Passes Away In A Car Accident Right After He Attended A Homecoming School Dance

Weston, Ohio. 15-year-old Ashton Michael Copeland attended Otsego High School who recently celebrated the school’s homecoming this past weekend.

“…Us parents love to watch our kids get ready for the big dance and all the photos and the beautiful elegant dinners and then, of course, the dance all this was amazing,” Rochelle Brueshaber wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Of course after the dance, there’s always an after party such as bonfires and friends riding with friends,” Rochelle continued.

“A parent’s worst nightmare is getting the call that their son has been in an accident please come quick.”

After attending the homecoming dance, Ashton was riding in a car with two other high school students that he knew when they got into a car accident.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Ashton

Ashton’s family called it “a tragic, yet preventable, car accident” and it only involved the one car that the boys had been traveling in.

Ashton sadly lost his life in the crash, while the two other boys in the car, Jaydin Pinkney and Keith Boone, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Jaydin and Keith have suffered some serious injuries, but they are expected to fully recover from them.

