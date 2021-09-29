She Vanished After Leaving Work Last Week And The Man Who Was Named A Person Of Interest In Her Disappearance Took His Own Life

Orlando, Florida. 19-year-old Miya Marcano lives at the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando, and she also works in the leasing office there.

Last week on September 24th, Miya finished up work in the leasing office and left at around 5 p.m. that evening.

She was dressed in a black hoodie, jeans, and a red t-shirt. Later on that night, Miya was supposed to hop on a plane, but she never made it to the airport.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Miya

Nobody has seen Miya since then, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that a man who worked in maintenance at the Arden Villas was a person of interest in her disappearance; 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero.

Two days ago, Armando was found dead, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that he took his life.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is a statement regarding Armando

Speaking at a press release, Orange County Sheriff John Mina revealed that Armando was romantically interested in Miya, but she did not feel the same way that he did.

