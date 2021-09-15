She Was Taking A Trip Across The Country With Her Boyfriend When She Vanished And Now Her Boyfriend Is Considered A Person Of Interest

North Port, Florida. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was following her dream of making her way across America with her boyfriend when she vanished.

Gabby and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie bought a white-colored 2012 Ford Transit van that they were living in as they traveled across the country together in it.

Gabby and Brian began their trip on July 2nd in New York, and they drove to Colorado before making their way to Utah.

Gabby’s last location was a hotel in Salt Lake City, and she was last seen there on August 24th. The next day, she called her family to say that she had arrived in Grand Teton National Park.

August 25th also is the date of her last post on social media, and after that, Gabby disappeared.

It’s now been weeks since her family has heard from her, and authorities are now revealing a few more details regarding Gabby’s disappearance.

Instagram; pictured above is Gabby

In a post shared earlier today, the North Port Police Department announced that they will be taking the lead on the investigation into Gabby’s disappearance, but now the FBI has been brought on to help.

“Several detectives are working around the clock to piece this complex and far-reaching situation together,” the North Port Police Department shared in a statement.

