She’s 16-Years-Old And Currently Missing In Ohio: Where Is Isabella Andrews?

Dayton, Ohio. 16-year-old Isabella Andrews lives in Dayton and has 5 younger siblings. Right now, Isabella should be starting her junior year of high school and getting ready for prom, which is also coming up quickly.

Unfortunately, Isabella disappeared on Friday, June 25th of this year, and nobody has seen or heard from her since then.

Isabella was enrolled in a treatment facility located on US-35 and Infirmary Road in West Dayton, and she was last seen leaving the facility at approximately 9:20 at night on June 25th.

At the time of her disappearance, Isabella did not have money or a cellphone with her.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Isabella

“Please understand that there is no rulebook for having a missing child, no rulebook on how to feel or how to help,” Isabella’s dad Matthew said in a Facebook post.

“We weren’t told who to call, who to follow up with, what was being done, everything I am doing here is from me doing research after the kids go to bed, when I can’t sleep, when I forgot to eat, because I am scouring the web to find a new avenue to try to gain a clue as to where she would have gone.”

“Constant worry that I am not doing enough.”

“During the last 8 weeks and 4 days ago, Bella ran away from her treatment facility, my mother had just gotten out of the hospital the day before, I remember it like it was yesterday.”

