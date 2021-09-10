She’s The Maid Of Honor And Slept With The Bride And Groom So Her Partner Says He Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Attending The Wedding

Well, here’s a unique wedding situation for you. A man says that he has been with his partner for approximately a year and a half now, but prior to them making things official, he was seeing her for a year.

Right before they took the next step in their relationship, she ended up sleeping with her best friend as well as her best friend’s boyfriend at the time.

This all happened a month before she started a relationship with this guy, and he really has no problem with what she did in her past.

Since they never made things official when she slept with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend, he really thinks she was in the right to do what she wanted at that point in her life.

The current issue is that this couple his partner slept with is now going to be getting married, and his partner is going to be her best friend’s maid of honor.

As soon as she broke the news to him about her part in their wedding, he very calmly explained that he does not want to be going as a guest.

“This is because I don’t think I would feel comfortable sitting and hearing my partner make a big speech (she has been asked to make a speech alongside the best man) about a couple that she slept with a month prior to us getting together,” he said.

There’s a lot more to it than that though, as he also is not a fan of his partner’s best friend. On top of that, his partner used to be intimately involved with the groom before the bride began dating him.

The bride always knew about that, so it was never a secret.

