12 Years Ago She Was Found Murdered In A Park With Her Boyfriend And The FBI Is Offering A 100k Reward For Information That Helps Solve This Tragic College Cold Case

Blacksburg, Virginia. 18-year-old Heidi Childs was a sophomore attending Virginia Tech. Heidi grew up in the area; she was originally from Bedford County, Virginia, which is a short drive away from her college.

She had seven siblings and her family affectionately called her “Smiley.”

Heidi was homeschooled as a child, and she began taking college courses when she was in 10th grade.

Virginia State Police; Heidi smiles in the photo above while wearing a purple and white dress

Heidi was very active in her local church and she even played on their basketball team. She also was a cross country runner, and she loved the great outdoors.

Hiking, camping, skiing; you could find Heidi doing all of these things alongside her best friends.

Virginia State Police; pictured above, Heidi smiles and rests her head on her hand

Heidi was also passionate about playing the guitar and singing, but she didn’t like to be in the spotlight.

