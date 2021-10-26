A Hiker Got Lost In The Woods And A Rescue Team Called Them For 24 Hours But They Never Picked Up Since They Didn’t Know The Number

Leadville, Colorado. Ever refuse to pick up calls on your phone since you don’t recognize the number calling you? It could be a robocaller, or your ex looking to get back together with you when there’s not a chance on earth.

It’s smart to screen your calls…except maybe if you’re in an emergency situation. Let’s all agree to make an exception for emergencies and pick those calls up if you don’t know who is on the other end.

One hiker who got lost in the woods recently did decide to decline multiple calls they didn’t recognize, not realizing that picking up those multiple calls could have helped get them out of trouble sooner.

Lake County Search and Rescue took to Facebook to share the story of this hiker, as well as a public service announcement to pick up your phone if you, you know, ever find yourself stranded alone in the woods and people are out looking for you.

This all happened on October 18th on Mount Elbert, when authorities were made aware of a hiker that went out in the morning but failed to return home that night like they said they would.

Members with Lake County Search and Rescue scoured the area searching for this hiker, without any luck.

Then, the hiker ended up safely back at their home and told authorities that they had gotten lost out there after losing their place on the trail.

“The subject stated they’d lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail, and once on the trail, bounced around onto different trails trying to locate the proper trailhead, finally reaching their car the next morning, approximately 24 hours after they’d started their hike,” Lake County Search and Rescue explained in their Facebook post.

“They had no idea that SAR was out looking for them.”

