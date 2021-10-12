Investigations Into Student Suicides Results In UNC Chapel Hill Canceling Classes

Chapel Hill, North Carolina. We’re only into the second week of October and alarmingly enough police officers with UNC Chapel Hill have already responded to 2 suicide calls this month alone.

Both incidents happened over this past weekend, with one student who did take their own life on Saturday and the second student attempted to on Sunday.

In light of this sad news, Kevin Guskiewicz the school’s chancellor decided to cancel all classes today.

Today also happens to be World Mental Health Day as well.

“We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide,” Kevin wrote in a letter.

“This crisis has directly impacted members of our community – especially with the passing of two students on campus in the past month. As chancellor, a professor and a parent, my heart breaks for all those whose suffering goes unnoticed.”

Kevin then said he would like each student to take the time off and “check in with each other during that day.”

“Reach out to a friend, a classmate, or colleague and ask them, “honestly, how are you doing?” he continued.

There is something called Peer2Peer already at UNC Chapel Hill that has been put in place to help students struggling with their mental health, but many feel that it is not enough support.

