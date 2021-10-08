She Sadly Passed Away After Taking 1 Pill That She Didn’t Know Was Laced And Now Her Mom Is On A Mission To Educate People About The Dangers Of Fentanyl

Arlington, Texas. It was this summer over Memorial Day weekend when 22-year-old Cassandra Saldivar went to a sleepover party at a friend’s house.

While Cassandra was at the party, someone gave her 1 pill that she thought was a painkiller.

It turned out to be laced with Fentanyl, but Cassandra had no idea that was what she was ingesting that night.

On June 1st, Cassandra was taken to the hospital, and her mom Patricia Saldivar got a call asking her to come there right away.

When she arrived, a doctor explained that they had done everything possible to try to save Cassandra, though she sadly passed away.

“That ended her life,” Patricia explained in a video she shared on TikTok.

“Because of that pill, her 2-year-old does not have a mother. My son does not have that sister. My other daughter does not have that sister.”

TikTok; pictured above is a photo of Cassandra that Patricia shared

“I don’t have that daughter. Please, do not take anything that is not prescribed by a doctor. Don’t take anything that a friend gives you.”

