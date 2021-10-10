Toddler Disappears Into The Woods Running After The Neighbor’s Dog And 4 Days Later He’s Miraculously Found Safe

Plantersville, Texas. This past Wednesday at around 1:30 in the afternoon, 3-year-old toddler Christopher Ramirez wandered off from where he lived with his family in Plantersville.

Dressed in his bright red Mickey Mouse shoes, green shirt, and shorts, Christopher went running after his neighbor’s dog and disappeared into the woods.

As soon as Christopher was reported missing by his family, people came out in droves to help search for the little lost boy that was feared to be in grave danger.

Authorities desperately combed the area, but as time went on, they simply had no leads and no idea where Christopher was.

How far could a 3-year-old boy really go on foot?

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez

Well, after 4 days of being missing, Christopher was miraculously found 5 miles away from his home, and he wasn’t harmed at all.

Yesterday morning at shortly after 11 a.m., a man found discovered the toddler in the woods, and he alerted the police.

Christopher was taken to the Texas Children’s Hospital located in the Woodlands after being reunited with his mom.

