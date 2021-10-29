People Tried To Shame This Mom For Spending A Lot Of Money On Her Clothes When She Dresses Her Children In Cheap Stuff And This Was Her Brilliant Reply

26-year-old Caitlin Fladager is a mom of 2 living in Vancouver, Canada, and she’s no stranger to taking a stance on things (which you just have to love).

It turns out, people frequently try to shame her for spending a lot of money on her own clothing while she dresses her children in cheaper clothes, and here’s what she brilliantly has to say about it.

In a post on Instagram, she started out by sharing something she hears a lot:

“Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom..”

Instagram; Caitlin is pictured above

“That statement is something I get a lot,” Caitlin wrote. “Yes, my kids clothes mostly come from Walmart, while I buy myself clothes from other stores.”

“You know why? ⁣Because I am not constantly outgrowing them like my kids are. ⁣I am not constantly spilling food and dirt all over my brand new clothes.”

“I am not outside running around in the dirt for hours on end. ⁣I am not tripping and ripping holes in brand-new clothes. ⁣I am not changing my mind daily about what colour I have randomly decided I don’t want to wear ever again.” ⁣

“I am not a kid. My children are messy, they love to play in the dirt, and they love to spill their food.” ⁣

