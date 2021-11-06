6-Month-Old Little Girl Left Orphaned After Her Parents Tragically Passed Away Just Months Apart

Randolph, Ohio. Kera Leskovec got married to her husband Kevin on June 27th, 2015, and the man who photographed their special day would later say that they had a very special kind of love for one another.

This summer, Kera and Kevin welcomed their daughter Avalee into the world.

Just 4 months after Avalee was born, Kevin sadly passed away after becoming ill from COVID-19. Kera posted a tribute to her husband on Facebook, along with a thank you to her loved ones for their support.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for all of their love & support over the last several weeks. All of your kind words, prayers, and positive vibes have been amazing,” she said.

“I have not had to worry about cooking a meal which has been such a great relief. Avalee has received many gifts and is one very loved little girl. I sincerely cannot express how grateful I am to have so much support.”

GoFundMe; pictured above are Kevin, Kera, and Avalee

“For those of you who keep asking what you can do, just remember to keep checking in on Avalee and I throughout the next year. We will continue to need everyone’s love and support.”

“I have truly been blessed to call Kevin a friend for 13 years and a husband for 6 years. Words can’t express how much I will miss him. He left me with the greatest gift of all, sweet baby Avalee.”

“She will grow up hearing amazing stories of her Dad, and I have no doubt she will know how much he loved her. Kevin, I will love you forever and always. You will be so missed!”

