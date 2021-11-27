Her Service Dog Helped Her Feel Independent Throughout High School And College And Now She’s Trying To Help Him Beat Cancer

Oxford, New Jersey. Danielle began losing her sight as a toddler due to retinoblastoma, a rare pediatric cancer. She spent most of her childhood dreaming of a loving support dog, and in 2014, her wish finally came true.

Thai, a happy-go-lucky golden retriever, had come into her life.

Danielle shared the profound difference in her life before and after finding Thai in her GoFundMe post.

“While I could travel with a cane well enough, it doesn’t compare to working a guide dog. Walking with Thai felt like flying. Freedom.”

Thai become a vital part of Danielle’s journey, supporting her through high school and college and affording her new independence and feeling of safety. “I couldn’t have done it without him,” she wrote.

Thai’s fear of thunder and lightning eventually got in the way of his work as a service dog. But he’s still able to serve as a therapy dog, visiting folks who are sick, disabled, or generally in need of some love.

Sadly, Danielle received some recent news that would terrify any dog lover; “Thai has a high-grade soft tissue sarcoma. My floof has cancer.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Thai

She explained that surgery would not solve his cancer and that he would need to undergo radiation therapy. In her original post, she also explained that the total projected cost of Thai’s treatment would amount to nearly $10,000.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.