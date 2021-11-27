She Was Found Dumped In A Graveyard After Someone Took Her Life: 39 Years Later We Still Don’t Know Who This Young Woman Is

Warren County, New Jersey. It was July 15th, 1982, and a groundskeeper employed by the Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown was doing work on the grounds.

While that person was working on that hot, summer day, they happened to come across the body of a young woman that had been dumped there after someone took her life.

She was on her back, not far from where a creek runs through the cemetery, and she had been placed there several days before she was found.

She was dressed in a short-sleeve, red v-neck shirt, and close to her was a red and white wrap-style skirt that featured little peacocks at the bottom of it.

On her was a gold cross necklace with white beading in the chain, but the necklace was not clasped around her neck.

She was 5’02” tall and weighed 110 pounds. She had brown hair, shoulder-length, but since her body had decomposed, nobody knew for sure what color her eyes were.

She was as young as 15 and as old as 20. She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

Lieutenant Eric Kranz with the Blairstown Police Department was the first person to get to the cemetery to investigate the death of this young woman.

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children; pictured above is a reconstruction of the young woman

