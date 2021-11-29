This 9-Month-Old Puppy Is Having Trouble With His Back Legs And What He’s Suffering From Is A Medical Mystery

Glendale, California. Chai is only nine months old, and he has already become a vital source of love for his owner Christina, as well as her friends; so much so that when Chai’s future became wrapped up in a medical mystery, Christina’s friends Marina and Alik were the ones to set up a GoFundMe for Chai.

Christina and her friends first noticed Chai was limping about a month ago and brought him to the vet for observation and blood work.

Testing came back abnormal, but the cause remained a mystery. Doctors sent Chai home after a week of antibiotics, and his loved ones continued to hope for the best.

But soon, Chai worsened, and his blood count became dangerously low. Doctors put him on a steroid regimen, but it did little to change his condition.

Another doctor found an abscess on Chai’s back and decided surgical removal was the best course of action. Everyone hoped that this had been the cause of Chai’s weakness and deteriorating condition.

However, when his surgical wound became infected after two days out of the hospital, Chai’s health was in grave condition once again.

Though they continued testing, x-rays, and ultrasounds, the results continued to be negative or all clear—the cause of Chai’s illness was still undetermined.

In an update to the GoFundMe from Christina, she thanked donors for their support and shared that they had still not diagnosed Chai.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Chai

