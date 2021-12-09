45 Years Ago This College Student Vanished On His Way Back To Campus One Night And His Car Was Just Found Submerged In A Creek Along With Human Remains

LaGrange, Georgia. It was the night of January 27th, 1976, and 22-year-old college student Kyle Clinkscales got into his car, a white-colored 1974 Pinto Runabout, ready to make the drive from LaGrange back to campus.

Kyle was a student at Auburn University, and he was on his way there when he disappeared into thin air back on that January evening.

That was 45 years ago, and nobody heard from Kyle during that time or spotted his car anywhere.

Two days ago, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced that they believe they found Kyle’s car submerged in a creek in Alabama.

“Yesterday, December 7th, around 11:20 AM deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were notified of what appeared to be a car submerged in a creek off of a County Road 83 approximately 1 mile from County Road 388,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Once they arrived on scene, they recovered the car from the water and it appeared to be an older model Ford passenger car with a 1976 Georgia tag with a Troup County decal.”

“Chambers County contacted the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in trying to run the tag information.”

“The Troup County tag office was contacted and investigators in our criminal investigations division began to check for any records we may have had.”

Troup County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Kyle

