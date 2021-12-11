Her Boyfriend Bought Her An Engagement Ring And Has Been Promising All Year To Propose To Her But She’s Worried That’s Not Going To Happen Since The Year Is Almost Finished

A 28-year-old woman is dating a man 4 years younger than her, and they originally met on Tinder a little less than 4 years ago.

Her boyfriend is in the military and was stationed in the city where she lived. After they had their first date, they really hit things off and her boyfriend said he wanted to seriously date her.

She was uncertain about getting into another relationship because she had just gone through an awful breakup, but she ultimately agreed.

A year into dating her boyfriend she started talking with him about what their future would look like.

They talked about having children and getting married, and she initially only brought these topics up to see if he would get scared off.

He didn’t get scared off and even insisted that he really wanted to get married and have kids with her.

They began referring to one another as husband and wife, and a year and a half later, they moved in together.

They considered a common law marriage in case her boyfriend had to deploy, but that did not end up happening.

Her boyfriend then got out of the military and had the opportunity to move closer to where his family lived, so he asked her to pick up and move with him.

