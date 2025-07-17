Her Boyfriend Feels Rejected After She Shut Down His Idea To Propose At Her Sister’s Wedding

Weddings are about celebration, but there’s a fine line between sharing the joy and hijacking the spotlight.

She’s thrilled at the idea of getting engaged, just not at her sister’s wedding. But when her boyfriend proudly revealed his plan to propose during the reception, she was forced to choose: keep the peace… or protect her sister’s moment.

Now he’s pouting, she’s being called dramatic, and somehow, the romantic gesture is starting to feel more like a test of loyalty than a declaration of love.

For the last four years, this 27-year-old woman has been dating her 29-year-old boyfriend. Recently, he began not so subtly suggesting that he’s ready to propose to her.

“I’m excited about the idea of marrying him, don’t get me wrong, but yesterday he really crossed a line and now we’re fighting,” she explained.

In August, her 25-year-old sister is having her wedding. She’s extremely close to her sister, and she’s been invited to be her sister’s Maid of Honor.

“Her wedding has been stressful to plan, our family dynamic is complicated, and she’s put her heart and soul (and most of her savings) into making it beautiful,” she said.

Yesterday evening, her boyfriend literally told her that his master plan is to drop down on one knee and propose to her during her sister’s wedding reception.

He pulled out the ring and showed her, and while it’s gorgeous, she can’t allow him to wreck her sister’s big day and steal the spotlight.

She instantly let her boyfriend know that proposing at her sister’s wedding is the worst plan ever, since she would be taking away her sister’s special moment.

“He got defensive, saying it would actually ‘add to the magic’ and that everyone would already be in a romantic mood,” she continued.

“He argued that we’d have family and friends there already, and it would be easier to celebrate. I told him in no uncertain terms that if he tries to propose at the wedding, I will say no on the spot and walk out.”

“Now he’s sulking, saying I’m overreacting and making him feel rejected. My sister doesn’t know any of this yet, and I really don’t want her day to be tainted by unnecessary drama. But now I feel bad that I might have crushed his excitement about proposing.”

She’s left wondering if she was mean to shut her boyfriend down in such a firm fashion.

What do you think, and how would you feel if someone proposed at your wedding?

