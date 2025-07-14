She Was Given A Weight Loss Plan By A Bride, So She Dropped Out Of The Wedding Party

Jul 14, 2025
Beautiful bridesmaids in gorgeous light silver dresses in old beautiful European city on a wedding day in summer. Dresses are floor length or full-lenghth long tulle with half sheer sleeves and side slit.
berezko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Being asked to stand beside your best friend on her wedding day should feel like a celebration, not a commentary on your body, and she never imagined being forced to shrink herself to fit someone else’s idea of beauty.

However, when she opened the so-called bridesmaid “prep kit” and found a diet plan made just for her, something in her cracked.

Not just because of what was inside, but because it confirmed a feeling she’d been trying to ignore: that her body wasn’t acceptable; only a version of it that was smaller would do.

This 28-year-old woman was invited to be a bridesmaid in her best friend’s wedding. They have been close since back in college, and she felt special to be included in the wedding party.

But then, the bride delivered ‘wedding prep kits’ to the bridesmaids, and her jaw hit the floor when she saw what was packaged inside.

“Inside mine: a diet plan, a ‘motivational’ water bottle, and a note that said, ‘Let’s all look snatched for the big day!! You got this,'” she explained.

“I was floored. I’m a size 12, healthy, active, and not at all interested in losing weight for anyone, much less to fit into her aesthetic.”

“I texted her privately, trying to be civil: ‘Hey, I’m not comfortable being handed a diet plan. I’d rather not be in the bridal party if my appearance is an issue.’ She responded, ‘Oh my god, don’t be so sensitive. I gave one to ALL the girls. It’s about looking cohesive, not shaming anyone.'”

It turns out her best friend lied to her and didn’t give all of the bridesmaids the same kit – only she and one other mid-sized bridesmaid got the weight loss plans.

Beautiful bridesmaids in gorgeous light silver dresses in old beautiful European city on a wedding day in summer. Dresses are floor length or full-lenghth long tulle with half sheer sleeves and side slit.
berezko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

She backed out of the wedding party, and she’s now being called a drama queen in their group chat. Her best friend has also said to multiple friends that she quit being a bridesmaid over one single water bottle.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to stand up for herself and not go through with being part of the wedding.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



