Her Cousin Got Married And Put Her At The Kids’ Table, So She Left Because She Was Humiliated

Weddings can be a minefield when you’re single, but being stuck at the kids’ table is a whole new level of awkward that many of us haven’t experienced.

She showed up alone, already vulnerable after a recent breakup, only to find herself seated with literal kids while everyone else her age got to sit with their partners and friends.

She didn’t make a scene. She just quietly left. But now she’s being labeled disrespectful for not smiling through the discomfort. And she’s left wondering: when did choosing self-respect over forced smiles become such a scandal?

Last weekend, this 29-year-old woman’s cousin got married. She sent her RSVP months back, and she told her cousin she wouldn’t be bringing a plus-one, as she had just exited a serious relationship.

When she arrived at her cousin’s wedding, she was shocked to see that, according to the seating chart, she would be sitting next to teenagers as young as 13 and as old as 16.

“I double-checked the seating chart, and yep. Table 11: “Singles & Teens.” Everyone else my age was seated together, mostly couples or friends,” she explained.

“I felt so out of place and embarrassed. I tried to tough it out for dinner, but when speeches started, a few teens at the table were goofing off and talking over everything. I got up, politely said goodbye to my aunt, and left quietly.”

“The next day, my cousin texted me saying she noticed I left ‘rudely’ and that I ‘could’ve handled it with grace instead of storming off.’ I said I didn’t storm off, I just didn’t feel like being treated like a child for being single.”

Her family is still up in arms about her exit, and many of them are calling her a drama queen. She just wants to know if it was wrong of her to leave her cousin’s wedding after being humiliated like that.

