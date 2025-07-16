Her Cousin Got Married And Put Her At The Kids’ Table, So She Left Because She Was Humiliated

  |  
Jul 16, 2025
Follow Us
Woman trying on beautiful wedding dress in boutique
New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Weddings can be a minefield when you’re single, but being stuck at the kids’ table is a whole new level of awkward that many of us haven’t experienced.

She showed up alone, already vulnerable after a recent breakup, only to find herself seated with literal kids while everyone else her age got to sit with their partners and friends.

She didn’t make a scene. She just quietly left. But now she’s being labeled disrespectful for not smiling through the discomfort. And she’s left wondering: when did choosing self-respect over forced smiles become such a scandal?

Last weekend, this 29-year-old woman’s cousin got married. She sent her RSVP months back, and she told her cousin she wouldn’t be bringing a plus-one, as she had just exited a serious relationship.

When she arrived at her cousin’s wedding, she was shocked to see that, according to the seating chart, she would be sitting next to teenagers as young as 13 and as old as 16.

“I double-checked the seating chart, and yep. Table 11: “Singles & Teens.” Everyone else my age was seated together, mostly couples or friends,” she explained.

“I felt so out of place and embarrassed. I tried to tough it out for dinner, but when speeches started, a few teens at the table were goofing off and talking over everything. I got up, politely said goodbye to my aunt, and left quietly.”

“The next day, my cousin texted me saying she noticed I left ‘rudely’ and that I ‘could’ve handled it with grace instead of storming off.’ I said I didn’t storm off, I just didn’t feel like being treated like a child for being single.”

Her family is still up in arms about her exit, and many of them are calling her a drama queen. She just wants to know if it was wrong of her to leave her cousin’s wedding after being humiliated like that.

Woman trying on beautiful wedding dress in boutique
New Africa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read




By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

She Was Given A Weight Loss Plan By A Bride, So She Dropped Out Of The Wedding Party

She Was Given A Weight Loss Plan By A Bride, So She Dropped Out Of The Wedding Party
July 14, 2025

By 

She Purchased Her Wedding Dress, And Three Days Later, Her Fiancé Dumped Her While Saying She’s No Longer What He Wants

She Purchased Her Wedding Dress, And Three Days Later, Her Fiancé Dumped Her While Saying She’s No Longer What He Wants
July 10, 2025

By 

Her Father-In-Law Called Her A Selfish Brat After She Wouldn’t Remove Her Autistic Nephew From Her Wedding, And Then He Stormed Out Early With Her Mother-In-Law

Her Father-In-Law Called Her A Selfish Brat After She Wouldn’t Remove Her Autistic Nephew From Her Wedding, And Then He Stormed Out Early With Her Mother-In-Law
July 7, 2025

By 

He Called Off His Wedding After Finding Out That His Fiancée Slept With His Dad Multiple Times

He Called Off His Wedding After Finding Out That His Fiancée Slept With His Dad Multiple Times
July 6, 2025

By 

She’s Embarrassed By Her Bridezilla Sister Demanding Cash From Her Guests

She’s Embarrassed By Her Bridezilla Sister Demanding Cash From Her Guests
July 5, 2025

By 

Her Mom’s Relying On Her To Pay For Her Sister’s Wedding Since She’s Successful

Her Mom’s Relying On Her To Pay For Her Sister’s Wedding Since She’s Successful
July 5, 2025

By 