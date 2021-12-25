Her Mom Just Got Secretly Married To Her Fiancé’s Dad And Because Of This Her Family Doesn’t Think She Should Go Through With Her Own Wedding

A 22-year-old woman has been together with her 23-year-old fiancé for the last 6 years, and they live in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, her fiancé asked her to marry him, and their wedding date has been set for May of this upcoming year.

Her fiancé’s family lives 400 miles away from where her family does, so although they each met some of the other’s family members, it took some time for them to be able to get their parents to meet due to the distance.

Her mom hasn’t been in a relationship for quite a long time, and her fiancé’s dad was widowed 9 months ago when his mom sadly passed away unexpectedly.

Anyway, this past February, she and her fiancé thought they should get their whole families together in order to have them all sit down and talk about their upcoming wedding to one another.

Her brother, her brother’s girlfriend, and her mom were in attendance on her side, and on her fiancé’s side, his sister, his sister’s husband, and his dad were there.

She thought everything went great and all of their family members got on well. Her mom and her fiancé’s dad really hit it off, and she described the two of them getting along “like a house on fire.”

“Last week, completely out of the blue, my mum called me and announced that she had eloped!” she explained.

“I was very shocked, had absolutely no idea my mum was interested in dating again, I thought she was settled as a single woman.”

