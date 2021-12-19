His Girlfriend Went To Her Company Christmas Party Then Wound Up Inviting One Of Her Male Coworkers Over And Slept In The Same Bed As The Guy

A 26-year-old man has a 25-year-old girlfriend, and up until recently, they had a completely wonderful relationship. They basically never get into fights with each other, and they’re always happy.

They’ve been dating since he was 16 and she was 15, so they’ve been together for a whole decade.

They did take one 6 month break when they were in college to see what it was like to be apart for the first time, and then they got back together.

Anyway, a few weeks ago, his girlfriend attended her company Christmas party.

“…She says she got really drunk and ended up getting a taxi back with a guy she works with as he lives fairly close,” he explained.

“He said ‘why don’t we just go back to yours’ and then they ended up chatting in the living room for a bit.”

“She said she doesn’t remember specific details but they ended up going to her room together and sharing her bed rather than him staying downstairs.”

“She says nothing happened and (maybe stupidly) I believe her that nothing happened.”

Oh, boy, right? He mentioned that he has never had an issue with his girlfriend cheating on him before, and he feels very uneasy about what went down after that company Christmas party.

