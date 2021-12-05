She Has Stage Four Breast Cancer And Even Though Her Doctor Gave Up On Her She’s Not Giving Up Hope For Finding A Cure

San Bernardino, California. So many people we know have had cancer touch their lives in one way or another.

It hits close to home when it’s someone possibly leaving small children behind or can’t continue treatment because of the exorbitant price tag.

We all know cancer can be deadly, but do we stop to think exactly how much cancer can cost? How many people have laid down their life savings and houses to pay for treatment or, even worse, a funeral? Worrying about financing to stay alive must be overwhelming.

Aimee is a young and vibrant mom with Stage 4 Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, which has spread to her lungs.

She wants to live. She wants to be around for both her daughters and the future that lays ahead of them.

Breast cancer is a bad enough diagnosis. Add the “Triple-Negative, Stage 4,” then add cancer spreading to your lungs; the prognosis is bad.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer is challenging because it is aggressive and resistant to almost every cancer treatment, except chemotherapy (chemo).

Aimee has been on chemo for 2 ½ years. Since 2019, she has endured the side effects of cancer, its treatment, and the emotional and mental torment that goes alongside the disease.

GoFundMe; picture above is Aimee

