She Was About To Be Put Down When He Saved Her Life And Now That She’s Struggling With An Unknown Illness He’s Doing Everything He Can To Save Her Life All Over Again

Tampa, Florida. 5 years ago, Pierre Wagner saved his dog Donna’s life when she was set to be euthanized.

“It was love at first sight, I went and started fostering her the next day,” Pierre explained on a GoFundMe page.

“I became a foster failure and adopted Donna. She will be with me until death do us apart.”

A few days ago, Pierre got off work and returned to the house he shares with Donna to discover something heartbreaking.

His beloved dog was walking straight into walls and making circles around the house. It seemed like she couldn’t see anything and was appearing to be quite stiff in her body as well.

Pierre wasted no time bringing Donna to a veterinarian, who insisted that Pierre needed to rush her to a local emergency hospital.

Pierre packed up Donna and drove to the Veterinarian Emergency Group, where Donna received an entire workup.

Veterinarians at the emergency hospital thought that Donna might have a tumor in her brain, and they asked to keep her overnight before having her transferred to a local neurologist.

GoFundMe; pictured above Pierre smiles with his dog Donna

