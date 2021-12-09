She’s 21-Years-Old And In Congestive Heart Failure

Salt Lake City, Utah. Congestive heart failure isn’t something that you think about happening to a young woman, especially considering that it’s the leading cause of hospitalization for adults over the age of 65.

Unfortunately, a 21-year-old young woman named Alyssa is currently in congestive heart failure, and it’s left her needing a complete heart transplant.

“On July 6, 2021, I found my 21-year-old daughter Alyssa unresponsive, cold to the touch, clammy, and barely breathing,” Alyssa’s mom Taneasha wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“I called 911, she was taken to the hospital where I watched as her clothes were cut off of her body, and the doctors said we need to intubate her and put her into a coma due to her not breathing on her own.”

“I watch my daughter lifeless, her blood sugar at over 1050 laying on a table, I’m freaking out.”

“As the days go by and tests are run, we figured out she had a random blood infection, which made her blood sugar skyrocket.”

“The blood infection made its way into her heart (endocarditis) was the diagnosis.”

Although Alyssa was discharged back home, she kept winding up back in the hospital after she experienced swelling and pain in her chest, high blood sugar, and pneumonia.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Alyssa

