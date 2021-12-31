She’s 24 But Women In Their 30s And 40s Look Younger Than She Does So Her Sister Thinks She Should Get Cosmetic Surgery

A 24-year-old woman says that she looks older than women in their 30s and 40s, and because of that, dating is absolutely awful for her.

She’s used to men making fun of the way that she looks, and now her 28-year-old sister thinks it’s time for her to go under the knife and get cosmetic surgery.

“I wanted to see if someone else is experiencing this,” she explained. “So I’m quite young but look worse than women that are older than me.”

“I have genetic under-eye darkness which is very hard to conceal with makeup. They make me look tired and older.”

“I also have a genetic condition which makes me have chronically bad skin. Other than that, my face is asymmetric and not conventionally attractive. Weird shape on the features etc.”

When she was younger, she was always bullied by her classmates for how she looked and given the fact that she’s now an adult things haven’t changed at all.

Her appearance prevents her from dating since she’s positive no guy will think she’s attractive, and she has had men tell her before that she’s ugly.

“Dating is for women that look put together and fairly attractive,” she said. “I’ve accepted that I will always be alone without a boyfriend or potential children.”

She’s currently considering getting plastic surgery to make herself more attractive in a conventional sense, since her sister is insisting this is what she should do, however, she’s not sure she can follow through with it.

