This Dog Fell Off A Third Story Balcony After Getting Excited About A Puppy Down Below And She Shattered Her Femur, Nearly Losing Her Life In The Process

Fort Worth, Texas. It was Thursday, the 16th of December when a dog named Izzy was on the balcony of the third-story apartment she lives in with her family.

While Izzy was on the balcony, she caught sight of a puppy down below and got very excited. She began climbing up the railing of the balcony, and she shockingly fell to the ground three stories below.

When Izzy fell, she shattered her femur in the process and nearly lost her life. Izzy now needs to have surgery to fix her femur, and she still might lose her leg.

“She has internal bleeding and they aren’t sure if it’s from the blunt force trauma or a lacerated spleen but they are going to keep an eye on her and decide the next steps, but right now it is looking like they will surgically repair her femur,” Izzy’s dad Kevin Barrick wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

“She also has two broken bones in two of her paws.”

“They gave me the option of euthanizing her or going forward with the possible surgeries, and I of course chose the surgeries to give her a chance at recovering.”

“I was torn because I didn’t want to put her through any more pain or suffering but when they brought her into the room she lifted her head up and gave me a smile.”

Kevin couldn’t just put Izzy down, and so, he’s fighting to get her back to being her best self, and back to being healthy.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Izzy

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.