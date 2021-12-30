This Mom Was Torn Apart Online For Creating A TikTok While Her Newborn Son Was In The Hospital Next To Her

Whitney Leavitt– a mom from Utah– bopped along to a Kendrick Lamar song while showing off a trending TikTok dance. This sounds like a standard video for the platform, right?

Well, the video gained nearly five million views on Twitter after a user reposted her video with the caption, “Holy sh*t.”

Much of the online community found her video deeply inappropriate. Why? Because she is standing next to her newborn son– who was just diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus– in the hospital.

As Whitney danced, she included captions on the screen to update her followers on her son’s condition.

“Lil Lee was taken in because of low oxygen. He tested positive for RSV. Waiting for him to breathe better on his own,” the captions read.

According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a “common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants.”

The comment section immediately went wild and accused this mom of misjudging her priorities.

“Still in the hospital. Baby still on oxygen. But she is still worried about us. Ma’am…,” commented one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Whitney Leavitt in her video, dancing next to her son in the hospital

