This Teen And Her Friend Were Taken By A Man They Met Online: Thankfully, Both Girls Were Just Found Safe After More Than A Week Of Being Missing

Oro Valley, Arizona. On November 22nd, 14-year-old Isabelle (Izzy) Kring went to school as usual at Canyon Del Oro High School.

At around 4 p.m. that day though, a man came to pick her and her 14-year-old friend Jade Innis up from school.

Izzy’s family had no idea, and they only learned that Izzy was missing when she didn’t come home from school that day.

Facebook; pictured above is Izzy

As soon as Izzy’s family knew she had gone missing, they began reaching out to her friends, her classmates, and everyone at her school in an effort to piece together what had happened.

Izzy’s family then learned that she and her friend Jade were using social media platforms like Snapchat to talk to men online, even though both girls were not allowed to be on social media.

Izzy’s family feared that this unidentified man who came to get her and Jade from school was someone they met online. “Izzy told friends a 25YO boyfriend from Connecticut was coming to pick her up,” Izzy’s family explained in a Facebook post.

Facebook; pictured above is another photo of Izzy

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.