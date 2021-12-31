This Young Couple Was Making A Move Across The Country When They Woke Up On Christmas Day And Found Out That Everything They Owned Had Been Stolen

Albuquerque, New Mexico. One week ago today, a young couple named Evan Seip and Amanda Bazzano was driving across the country together with everything that they owned.

Evan and Amanda left their home in Connecticut to move to California so that Evan could continue serving in the US Army while also being able to attend a language institute located in Monterey, California.

Just before Christmas, the couple had made it to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and so they stopped to stay in a nearby hotel.

When they woke up on Christmas morning, Evan and Amanda checked out of the hotel they had been staying at and walked out to the parking lot to find that everything they owned had been stolen.

Someone stole their truck, which had a U-Haul trailer of their personal items attached to it, right out of the hotel parking lot.

“I know the holidays just passed and that there is probably little to spare, but I’m hoping to raise a little money to help Evan and Amanda get started with rebuilding in their new home,” Evan’s sister Linley wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“They are both so humble and live well within their means (and for those that know Evan… very frugally!). Literally everything except their overnight bags that came into the hotel with them- including sentimental items and their one vehicle- were stolen.”

“While it is just stuff, and we know they’re going to be okay, we are hoping to help them replace some items that will help them feel comfort in their new home.”

GoFundMe; pictured above are Evan and Amanda

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.