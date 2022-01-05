He Lost Both Of His Legs In A Subway Accident And His Brother Is Trying To Raise Money For His Medical Bills, Along With Prosthetics

New York, New York. David Cassidy is a 33-year-old man who moved from Monaghan in Ireland to New York back in 2013.

After David moved to America 9 years ago, he settled down in Woodside, a neighborhood of Queens.

Sadly, last month on December 5th, David got into a terrible accident on New York City’s subway, and he ended up losing both of his legs beneath his knees.

He was transported to Bellevue in Manhattan, where he still is currently, and since then he has had to go through multiple surgeries.

When David completes all of his surgeries, it’s going to take him quite some time to rehab from his injuries.

“Due to the nature of David’s injuries, his future medical expenses and prosthetics requirements are difficult to predict,” David’s brother Niall Cassidy wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Prosthetics alone will cost tens of thousands per limb and typically need to be replaced every three to five years.”

“David’s medical insurance will only go so far towards meeting the lifelong costs associated with his injuries.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is David

