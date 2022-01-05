She Doesn’t Want To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Sister’s Wedding After Her Sister Took The Woman Their Dad Cheated On Their Mom With Wedding Dress Shopping

A woman has a younger sister named Jade, and their relationship is not the best, but it’s not the worst either.

When they were children, they did have an awful relationship though, and she was closer to her brother than Jade. Jade always felt left out since she was the baby of the family.

Growing up, she knew that her mom and dad were not happily married, and her dad had a friend named Katie who hung out with him far too much.

She thinks her dad stayed together with her mom for such a long time even though he was miserable for cultural purposes, but her dad finally let it slip that he was in love with Katie and leaving her mom.

“This really torpedoed my relationship with my dad,” she explained. “Growing up my brother and I were closer to him, and Jade was closer to our mom, but that really shifted.”

“My brother and I were disgusted and wanted nothing to do with Katie. Jade wasn’t too upset and made excuses for him and tried to make us see him as the victim.”

Over the last 12 months, she’s really had nothing to do with her own dad, though she is trying to work on their relationship.

It’s difficult for her to have a relationship with her dad though since he’s still with Katie and can’t understand why she doesn’t want anything to do with Katie.

“Recently my mom came to me crying and said that Katie took Jade wedding dress shopping,” she said.

