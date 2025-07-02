Her Fiancé’s Female Best Friend Is Planning Their Wedding And Making Her Feel Like A Third Wheel In Her Own Relationship

Elena Kratovich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s pretty unusual to hear about someone other than a bride planning a wedding, unless the bride specifically asks for help from friends or family members.

This woman is getting married, and she’s feeling like the third wheel in her own relationship, because her fiancé and his female best friend are planning the whole thing without her!

Her fiancé and his best friend have been close for more than ten years, and she understands they have a tight bond, and this girl has been in his life longer than she has.

“But ever since we got engaged, it feels like the two of them are throwing this wedding while I just sign off on their choices,” she explained.

“She helped pick the color scheme, the signature drinks, even designed the Pinterest board with him and didn’t include me.”

“He says she ‘has great taste’ and that she’s ‘just trying to help’ but it honestly feels like he’s more comfortable planning with her than with me.”

This is supposed to be her wedding, not her fiancé’s best friend’s big day. Several days ago, she discovered that her fiancé was showing his best friend some of the wedding dress inspo photos she saved and requested her opinion.

But her fiancé never asked her if this was ok before going ahead with it. It made her feel so insignificant and invisible, as if this were no longer her wedding.

Her fiancé cannot understand why she is so hurt and upset, and he feels she’s been dramatic. She’s concerned that if she does stand her ground with him, it will turn into an enormous fight or make her seem like she’s not secure with herself.

Elena Kratovich – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, keeping quiet about something that is so upsetting to her is proving hard to do, so it’s time that she addresses it; she just isn’t sure what the best approach is.

“Has anyone been through something similar? How do I talk to him without making it worse? I don’t want drama, I just want to feel like I matter in my own wedding,” she concluded.

Honestly, I’m worried that her fiancé and his best friend have feelings for one another and want to have a wedding without her.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski