Her Cousin Is Charging Her Guests $500 To Attend Her Destination Wedding, Which Means She Will Be Profiting Off Of All Of Them

Mironifamily - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I can’t say I’ve actually heard of a bride charging her guests money to be at a destination wedding until today, and to be honest, if this ever happened to me, I would be happy to stay home.

This woman’s cousin is getting married soon, and she’s in the bridal party. Her cousin booked an enormous estate, so she’s having a five-day-long destination wedding.

Her cousin stated that all of the accommodations would be dealt with on her end, and that guests were responsible for paying for their own transportation to the venue, as well as their flights. Sounds pretty doable, right?

So, she booked her plane tickets (which are non-refundable), took time off work to be there, and got everything set to be in the bridal party.

Her cousin sent out her invitations months ago, which said nothing about having to pay for the venue in order to stay there.

“Two months before the wedding, she tells us that we each need to Venmo $500 per person for accommodation costs,” she explained.

“I checked the website and the venue fee includes access to the entire grounds, and the number of guests I’ve been told are coming x $500 actually means she’ll be making more than what the venue fee is.”

“They’ve also started GoFundMes for their honeymoon and sent the links out to us, and they have five honeymoon options, each with a 10k goal.”

She finds it revolting and unhinged for her cousin to be pulling a bait-and-switch on all the guests so that she can make money on her wedding day.

Mironifamily – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She thinks it’s tacky enough for her cousin to be requesting money for her various honeymoon ideas, like the Maldives, but then to be profiting off of people on top of that is totally crossing the line.

Over the weekend, she’s getting dinner with some of their family members who are supposed to be going to the wedding, so she’s hoping to get their opinions and reactions.

Regardless, that won’t change the fact that she’s planning on making her cousin chase her down for that $500, then telling her she can’t afford to pay up.

Is this the most unhinged thing you’ve ever heard of a bride doing?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski