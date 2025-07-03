He Went To A Wedding Where The Best Man Called The Bride Busted And Insulted The Newlyweds In His Speech

omelnickiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Weddings either bring out the best or the worst in people; there is no in between. It’s either a beautiful day or an ugly one, depending on how the guests choose to act.

Sometimes the speeches given at weddings are awkward, or weird, or perhaps a bit embarrassing, but you don’t usually show up at a wedding and witness the best man insulting the bride.

There’s a fine line between roasting the newlyweds and comparing the bride to a busted piece of furniture rescued from an IKEA return bin.

This man attended a wedding where he knew the bride and the groom before they became a couple. The bride and groom are some of the kindest people you could ever meet, which makes it shocking to him that anyone could have beef with them.

The groom’s family oddly acted like the groom had taken way too long to settle down, even though he was only in his 30s, but it had to do with how much he used to party and date around.

The best man at the wedding was none other than the groom’s brother, and the speech the best man gave in front of all the guests was unhinged.

It was so insultingly cringeworthy that he still frequently stops to think about it to this day.

“He got up and started off with some jabs about typical family/brother/athletic banter, and then turned to the couple,” he said.

“He goes on to explain that their relationship is similar to how the groom shops at IKEA. ‘You go through the store, so many options, what about that one, what about this one, cant make up his mind, so you keep moving, and eventually you get to the warehouse area where you pick up the parts, and then right before the check out line you look to your left and see the returns/incomplete bin, and grab something out of there right before checking out.'”

omelnickiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The groom’s brother burst into laughter, and all of the guests fell silent, but one person piped up to show their shock.

Thankfully, someone rushed in to rip the microphone away from the best man, who was raising his glass in a toast to the couple he had just torn to shreds.

“His own brother roasted him, and her…comparing her to the last possible option, broken or damaged,” he added.

“At one point, a family member of the bride had to be restrained from a fight, I think it was her cousin. The buffet line was SUPER awkward right after that, and everyone was talking about it for the rest of the night.”

The newlyweds didn’t let that terrible toast get them down, and they managed to have a nice time regardless.

He says if his sibling had done this to him at his wedding, he would have freaked out, and he was impressed with the classiness of the couple.

Before the night was over, one of the fringe family members stated that they had been to a long list of weddings and had never witnessed anything as atrocious as the stunt the best man pulled.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever witnessed at a wedding?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski