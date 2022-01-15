She Met Her Boyfriend’s Parents For The First Time And It Turns Out His Dad Is Her Former Friend With Benefits

I think everyone can agree that meeting your significant other’s parents for the very first time is a nerve-wracking event.

Imagine if you sat down to meet the ‘rents only to realize you knew one of them in a very…intimate way.

Well, a 25-year-old woman recently found herself in an incredibly awkward situation when she arrived at her boyfriend’s dad and stepmom’s house to have dinner with them.

She very quickly realized that her boyfriend’s 44-year-old dad is none other than her former friend with benefits.

Oh, boy, right? I already feel anxious and this is not even happening to me.

Anyway, this young woman has been with her boyfriend for a couple of months, and she met him through a friend that they both have.

She does feel completely in love with him already, even though they have not been dating for that long at all.

Back to her boyfriend’s dad though; they hooked up on a consistent basis for an entire year, and se met him on a dating app.

Then, her boyfriend’s dad said he wanted to no longer see her since he was starting to get serious with another woman.

