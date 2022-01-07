She’s Been With Her Boyfriend For More Than A Year Now, But She Has No Idea What The Guy Even Looks Like

A 19-year-old woman has been in a relationship with a 22-year-old man for more than a year now…but she has no idea what the guy even looks like.

She’s known her boyfriend for several years, and in November of 2020, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and have a long-distance romance.

Her boyfriend knows every single thing about her and her life, and she feels like she knows everything about him as well, except for how he looks.

She does, however, have a friend that does know what her boyfriend does look like.

Apparently, her boyfriend does not like to show what he looks like and he’s very mistrustful of sharing his information with people because of an incident that happened when he was younger.

“Both of his parents have always been busy with their careers, so he has always been pacified with money to spend on the internet as a child/teenager,” she explained.

“I don’t remember much of what he told me but he said it ended up with someone doxxing him and his father’s company getting in big big trouble (I think it was money trouble too).”

“Ever since that happened, his father had advised him to try his best to be anonymous on the internet.”

“So I know everything about him, where he lives, what his family does for a living, where he studies, what he likes to eat, what games he plays.”

