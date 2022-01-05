Since She Was Born, She’s Had To Battle Cystic Fibrosis And 23 Years Later, She Needs A Lung Transplant

Tampa, Florida. 23-year-old Diana Juliet is from Homestead, Florida, but she’s currently in the hospital at Tampa General Hospital.

Diana’s loved ones call her “DJ”, and since she was born, she’s had to battle Cystic Fibrosis.

“Growing up, she constantly received respiratory treatments and a multitude of oral medications and had been in and out of the hospital often fighting off constant infections,” Donna Vargulish wrote on a GoFundMe page for DJ.

“She had endured numerous IVs, port-a-caths, PICC lines, and endless blood and pulmonary tests. Additionally, as a result of the effects of CF, she acquired insulin-dependent diabetes.”

Recently, doctors said that DJ has become resistant to antibiotics, and she was then airlifted to Tampa /General Hospital to continue treatment.

“This past week she has been through so much: she hemorrhaged from her lungs when they were about to intubate her and place her on a ventilator as she was on a BIPAP that still left her with air hunger, she went into cardiac arrest where the healthcare team then performed 3 rounds of CPR,” Donna said.

While DJ was in cardiac arrest, her kidneys suffered damage and she’s currently on dialysis as well as ECMO.

DJ is now in need of a lung transplant, and she also will require a kidney transplant too if her kidneys do not bounce back from the damage.

GoFundMe; pictured above is DJ

