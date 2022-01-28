Teen Charged With Murder For Selling A Pill To A 12-Year-Old Girl Who Overdosed Then Died

San Jose, California. On November 14th, 2020, a 12-year-old girl who has only been publicly identified as “Jane Doe” reached out to a 16-year-old drug dealer to make a purchase.

This Jane Doe, along with two more teens, met up with the teen dealer. She thought she purchased an “M-30” pill from the dealer, which is a blue-colored pill marked with “M-30” that’s supposed to be oxycodone.

Unfortunately, this pill that Jane Doe purchased was actually laced with fentanyl, unbeknownst to her.

She crushed up that pill, and she snorted three-quarters of the pill as the other teens she had been with took a video of her doing so.

“The group videoed her lining up the crushed pill for ingestion,” Jeff Rosen, the Santa Clara County District Attorney, said in a statement.

“After snorting the fentanyl, she passed out and began snoring, a telltale sign of a fentanyl overdose.”

“Shortly after they brought her to the Regional Medical Center in San Jose, she was declared dead.”

A few days ago on January 24th, the 16-year-old drug dealer who sold Jane Doe this fatal pill was arrested and charged with her murder.

This is now the second time the Santa Clara County District Attorney has gone after a drug dealer to pursue murder charges in light of a fatal overdose; the first time being the same year Jane Doe died when an 18-year-old overdosed after purchasing an opioid via Snapchat.

