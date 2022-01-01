The Guy She’s Been Seeing For 3 Months Didn’t Get Her Any Gifts For The Holidays Or Do Anything Special For Her So She’s Thinking Of Ending Things

A 35-year-old woman has been seeing a 49-year-old man for the last 3 months, and this guy is an extremely successful CEO who owns his own business.

She’s pretty certain he’s secretly rich, even though he lives in a very average and middle-class way.

“He’s also a good guy (mostly), we have a lot in common, he’s very supportive of my passions and loves to give me compliments,” she explained.

“Since we started dating, I’ve let him pay the bill whenever we go out to dinner. I think because he’s so well off, I just expect him to pay (I know that sounds bad, but it’s honest).”

“He also knows that as an entrepreneur I’ve entered the slowest months of the year so things are a bit tight for me, financially.”

They mostly meet up two days every week and go out to dinner with one another. She isn’t positive this guy is the best fit for her, and she thinks that he’s aware of that.

He can be cheap, he gets angry over little things, he’s introverted, and he’s serious; which all bothers her.

Two weeks ago, she nearly broke up with him but then decided against it. She also is sure he knows she was ready to call it quits.

Right before Christmas, she arranged to see him before she headed to her family’s house, and she gave him the Christmas gifts she bought him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.