Their Best Friend Is Obsessed With Furry Roleplaying And It’s Destroying Their Friendship

A 26-year-old nonbinary person has a 26-year-old best female friend named Jenna, and they have been best friends since birth.

They were born just days away from Jenna, and their moms were best friends so they grew up to be very close too.

Previously, they felt that they could trust Jenna with anything, but that all changed very recently.

Not long ago, they gained custody of their daughter Delia, who is 2. It was an extremely difficult time for them going through the custody battle, and one of the hardest experiences of their life.

“I wish I could say Jenna was there for me but… Like… No. She wasn’t, to put it lightly,” they explained.

“Jenna is a furry- and I guess in a way so am I. Due to the distance, Jenna and I have between us since she had to move to a completely different country for work, we primarily chat on a service called Discord.”

“We are in a few servers together and call each other daily. One of these servers is a massive roleplay server for furries.”

“I’ve always roleplayed on forums online as a form of escapism and joined this server for Jenna- I enjoy being able to create characters and draw art for them and it honestly sounded like a fun thing to do alongside her.”

Well, if they could go back in time and tell themselves to never get involved with the furry world, they would do that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.