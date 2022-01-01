These People Are Revealing The Real Reasons Why They Ended Up Ghosting Someone

Ghosting is when you completely go no-contact with someone without offering up an explanation first, and I’m sure you’ve been ghosted or you’ve been the one ghosting someone at some point in your life.

There are many motivations behind ghosting, and after Reddit user RopsXuh asked people to reveal the real reasons why they wound up doing this, they delivered. Here are some reasons why people followed through with ghosting a person in their life.

He Couldn’t Accept The Friend Zone

“Freshman year of college. I was (still am) in a long-term relationship that was long-distance at the time.”

“This guy who I met at the library while studying for a similar midterm started texting me. He first asked me out and then asked to stay friends when I let him know I was already in a relationship.”

“Then he started trying to take me out on “friend dates.” Then he started asking me when and where I had my classes, which I dodged answering.”

“When he told me he was worried about how stressed I was and had bought candles and massage oil to give me a massage at his apartment and gave me his address, I never replied and blocked his number.”

“He texted me from another number a few months later berating me for ghosting him, and I blocked that number too. Haven’t heard from him since. Thank god.”

TexasFordTough

