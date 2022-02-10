10 Years Ago She Disappeared After Leaving Her House To Head To A Modeling Job And Sadly Her Remains Were Just Found

Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was October 9th, 2012, and 19-year-old Kara Nichols was living in a house in Colorado Springs on Mission Road, along with two of her roommates.

That day, Kara left her home and traveled to Denver for a modeling job. One of Kara’s friends picked her up to take her to Denver, but then she disappeared.

The final call that was made on Kara’s cellphone was the day she vanished, at 11:45 that evening.

Kara’s family reported Kara as missing 5 days after she left for Denver, and they spent the next decade trying to figure out what happened to Kara.

Facebook; pictured above is Kara

“Always loved, always missed,” Kara’s family wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to her.

“Someone robbed us of our beautiful daughter, someone knows what happened to you. There will be truth and justice someday.”

Facebook; pictured above is a post from Kara’s family

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.