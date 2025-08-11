$30,000 Of Labubu Dolls Were Stolen By Masked Robbers From A California Store

chathuprn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A late-night smash-and-grab at a California collectible shop has left the owners out tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, and it’s all because of the year’s most sought-after toy.

Around 1:30 a.m. on August 6, 2025, four masked and hooded suspects smashed the front glass of One Stop Sales in La Puente, California.

Surveillance footage shows the crew rushing inside and going straight for boxes of Labubu dolls, a wildly popular collectible series by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung and Chinese toymaker Pop Mart.

Within minutes, the thieves had cleared out the shop’s inventory before making their getaway in a white Toyota Tacoma.

Authorities later recovered the vehicle, but the suspects remain at large.

Labubu dolls aren’t your average stuffed toys: with their mischievous grins, long bunny-like ears, and whimsical-yet-slightly-creepy designs, they’ve developed a cult following worldwide. The character was created by Kasing Lung and originally launched in Asia.

Labubu’s popularity exploded due to social media and celebrity endorsements. What started as a niche art collectible quickly evolved into an international sensation.

Certain rare editions, sometimes featuring seasonal outfits or special colorways, are produced in extremely limited runs, making them highly coveted on the resale market.

While retail prices can go up to $500 for premium models, resale prices for the most sought-after pieces can climb into the thousands. In one jaw-dropping case, a collector reportedly paid $105,000 for a single ultra-rare Labubu.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initially estimated the stolen merchandise at around $7,000. But One Stop Sales co-owner Joanna Avendano believes the actual loss is much higher, closer to $25,000 or even $30,000, because many of the dolls taken were rare, high-value editions.

Avendano says she suspects the theft was planned. Just days before the burglary, the store had posted about a new shipment of Labubus on social media. That same exact week, she noticed a suspicious vehicle parked outside the shop around closing time.

For Avendano and other small business owners, the incident highlights a growing problem: viral toy crazes can bring both booming sales and heightened theft risks.

Collectibles like Labubu aren’t just plush characters; they’re investments, and thieves know it.

Despite the break-in, Avendano says the shop isn’t giving up. One Stop Sales has appealed to the public for tips and is urging other collectible stores to stay alert.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

