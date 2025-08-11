$30,000 Of Labubu Dolls Were Stolen By Masked Robbers From A California Store

  |  
Aug 11, 2025
Follow Us
Art toys, Labubu key chain secret collection from Pop Mart, labubu macaron doll.
chathuprn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A late-night smash-and-grab at a California collectible shop has left the owners out tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, and it’s all because of the year’s most sought-after toy.

Around 1:30 a.m. on August 6, 2025, four masked and hooded suspects smashed the front glass of One Stop Sales in La Puente, California.

Surveillance footage shows the crew rushing inside and going straight for boxes of Labubu dolls, a wildly popular collectible series by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung and Chinese toymaker Pop Mart.

Within minutes, the thieves had cleared out the shop’s inventory before making their getaway in a white Toyota Tacoma.

Authorities later recovered the vehicle, but the suspects remain at large.

Labubu dolls aren’t your average stuffed toys: with their mischievous grins, long bunny-like ears, and whimsical-yet-slightly-creepy designs, they’ve developed a cult following worldwide. The character was created by Kasing Lung and originally launched in Asia.

Labubu’s popularity exploded due to social media and celebrity endorsements. What started as a niche art collectible quickly evolved into an international sensation.

Certain rare editions, sometimes featuring seasonal outfits or special colorways, are produced in extremely limited runs, making them highly coveted on the resale market.

While retail prices can go up to $500 for premium models, resale prices for the most sought-after pieces can climb into the thousands. In one jaw-dropping case, a collector reportedly paid $105,000 for a single ultra-rare Labubu.

Art toys, Labubu key chain secret collection from Pop Mart, labubu macaron doll.
chathuprn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initially estimated the stolen merchandise at around $7,000. But One Stop Sales co-owner Joanna Avendano believes the actual loss is much higher, closer to $25,000 or even $30,000, because many of the dolls taken were rare, high-value editions.

Avendano says she suspects the theft was planned. Just days before the burglary, the store had posted about a new shipment of Labubus on social media. That same exact week, she noticed a suspicious vehicle parked outside the shop around closing time.

For Avendano and other small business owners, the incident highlights a growing problem: viral toy crazes can bring both booming sales and heightened theft risks.

Collectibles like Labubu aren’t just plush characters; they’re investments, and thieves know it.

Despite the break-in, Avendano says the shop isn’t giving up. One Stop Sales has appealed to the public for tips and is urging other collectible stores to stay alert.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

Her Mom Went Missing After Receiving A $20,000 Loan And Getting Into An Argument With Her Boyfriend

Her Mom Went Missing After Receiving A $20,000 Loan And Getting Into An Argument With Her Boyfriend
August 8, 2025

By 

She’s A Former Corrections Officer Saying She Knows How Bryan Kohberger Is Going To Be Treated In Prison

She’s A Former Corrections Officer Saying She Knows How Bryan Kohberger Is Going To Be Treated In Prison
August 8, 2025

By 

The Yogurt Shop Murders: In 1991, Four Teenaged Girls From Austin, Texas, Were Found Brutally Murdered Inside A Burning Frozen Yogurt Shop, And Their Case Remains Unsolved To This Day

The Yogurt Shop Murders: In 1991, Four Teenaged Girls From Austin, Texas, Were Found Brutally Murdered Inside A Burning Frozen Yogurt Shop, And Their Case Remains Unsolved To This Day
August 5, 2025

By 

She Sent Her Teacher To Prison, And Then He Tried To Apologize To Her When He Took The Stand

She Sent Her Teacher To Prison, And Then He Tried To Apologize To Her When He Took The Stand
August 3, 2025

By 

Her DNA Test Put Her Grandma In Jail After It Was Linked To A Cold Case

Her DNA Test Put Her Grandma In Jail After It Was Linked To A Cold Case
July 31, 2025

By 

Her Dad Was Kidnapped And Butchered, But One Of His Murderers Is Walking Free

Her Dad Was Kidnapped And Butchered, But One Of His Murderers Is Walking Free
July 31, 2025

By 